House Of The Dragon's Olivia Cooke Details The Thought Process Behind Alicent's Aegon Confusion

Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 1, Episode 8 – "The Lord of the Tides"

The latest episode of HBO's "House of the Dragon," titled "The Lord of the Tides," ushered in another great rearranging of the pieces on the Westeros chessboard with a six-year time jump. With Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) severely wounded in battle, the question of who will succeed him as Lord of the Driftmark becomes the episode's primary focal point. The political battle pits Ser Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson) against Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), with King's Landing losing hope that a severely debilitated King Viserys (Paddy Considine) will be able to settle the matter himself. Ultimately, King Viserys surprises everyone by making his way to the Iron Throne and officially declaring Lucerys the heir, much to the relief of his mother, Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy).

For a minute there, this development seems to put a cap on the escalating battle of wits between Rhaenyra and Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke), with Alicent even acknowledging and celebrating Rhaenyra's path to ascendancy. But things take another turn when Viserys, hallucinating on his deathbed, mistakes Alicent for Rhaenyra and quotes passages of Aegon the Conqueror's prophecy about the Prince that was Promised — which Alicent seemingly takes as him backtracking on his earlier decision and stating that their son, also named Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), should be king.

Since that surprising ending, fans have been hotly debating Alicent's true intentions and wondering whether her confusion was genuine. Now, Olivia Cooke herself has spoken out about that moment and shared the thought process that went into it.