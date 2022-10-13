Fans Are Loving The She-Hulk Finale's Retro Opening

As Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool can attest, Marvel is certainly no stranger to irony and the meta-narrative. Fourth wall breaking has been the name of the game for quite some time and the conclusion of Disney+'s "She-Hulk" winked especially hard at the audience. In the last episode of the season, Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) refuses to accept a final episode that does not align with the show's concept. Instead of an epic monster battle, Jen takes down her foes through the law — and quite a bit of humor.

But perhaps one of the most enjoyable moments commenced at the very start of the episode. With the help of a grainy filter, the audience relives Jen's origins in a different light. This recap of sorts shows Jen banging away on an antiquated computer while she turns into She-Hulk in an aesthetic reminiscent of many 1970s television shows. Though revealed to be Jen's dream from the comfort of her prison cell, many fans have sounded off about their love for the sequence for a specific reason.