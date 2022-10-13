Are Law & Order's Odelya Halevi And Hugh Dancy Friends In Real Life? - Exclusive

When it comes to Maroun and Price on "Law & Order," there have yet to be any flickers of on-screen romance between the duo, and in real life, each actor is in a committed relationship. (Hugh Dancy, in fact, is married to Claire Danes.) So things are strictly platonic both on screen and off, with Odelya Halevi explaining they get along great.

"I love Hugh," she says. "We have good chemistry on screen and off screen. He's such an adorable person. He's very professional, but we also joke around. On those days that we work with Sam [Waterston], we know it's going to be a really fun day. It's a triangle of fun — jokes and stories."

Halevi has even met Dancy's family. "His kids are adorable," she says. "We talk about them a lot. His kids are, honestly, legendary. I want to take the quotes that his kids say and put them on a T-shirt."

As for working with Dancy on the "Law & Order" set, relative newcomer Halevi is grateful to be working with such a seasoned actor. "I have learned so much from him," she says. "I let him lead the scenes and decide what he wants to do, because he has so much more experience than me. I'm learning every day, taking notes."

Season 22 of "Law & Order" airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.