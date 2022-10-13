Amazon Prime's Red One Taps Lucy Liu To Star Alongside Dwayne Johnson And Chris Evans

Amazon is making big moves regarding its ever-expanding original Prime Video catalog. From fantasy epics like "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" and "Wheel of Time" to the acclaimed adaptation of "The Boys," it would be hard to argue that the premium streaming service isn't making a mark on the entertainment world. So it was little surprise when the company, back in January, announced the production of a large-scale action comedy film titled "Red One."

What makes "Red One" such a big deal? Well, for one, it'll feature two of the biggest celebrities working today, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Chris Evans (per Variety). The film will also be directed by Jake Kasdan, who helmed the last two majorly successful "Jumanji" movies and featured Johnson in a starring role. However, "Red One" has recently increased its star power even further by adding the renowned actress Lucy Liu to the fold.