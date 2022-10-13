Amazon Prime's Red One Taps Lucy Liu To Star Alongside Dwayne Johnson And Chris Evans
Amazon is making big moves regarding its ever-expanding original Prime Video catalog. From fantasy epics like "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" and "Wheel of Time" to the acclaimed adaptation of "The Boys," it would be hard to argue that the premium streaming service isn't making a mark on the entertainment world. So it was little surprise when the company, back in January, announced the production of a large-scale action comedy film titled "Red One."
What makes "Red One" such a big deal? Well, for one, it'll feature two of the biggest celebrities working today, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Chris Evans (per Variety). The film will also be directed by Jake Kasdan, who helmed the last two majorly successful "Jumanji" movies and featured Johnson in a starring role. However, "Red One" has recently increased its star power even further by adding the renowned actress Lucy Liu to the fold.
Lucy Liu will appear in Red One in unspecified role
Per Deadline, the upcoming Amazon Prime movie "Red One" has cast Lucy Liu to star alongside Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson. It's unclear exactly what role Liu will play in the film, and plot details remain mostly unclear. The synopsis so far describes "Red One" as a large-scale, globe-trotting epic that will rest comfortably in the action comedy genre. It's also being described as a holiday film.
Liu is a smart fit in "Red One," as she's appeared in many action films over the years, including the "Charlie's Angels" movies and "Kill Bill Vol. 1." Liu has also kept busy as of late. She's set to appear in "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" as the villainous Kalypso (per TheWrap). Whichever role she plays in "Red One," it's clear that she'll be up to the task. For fans wondering about further plot details or casting, they'll likely have to be patient just a little bit longer.