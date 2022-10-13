Clive Barker's Dark Worlds Authors On The Enduring Appeal Of Hellraiser - Exclusive

Just over 35 years after the release of horror icon Clive Barker's original "Hellraiser" film, Pinhead and his fellow Cenobites are back in a reimagined version of Barker's tale in a new movie on Hulu. Based on Barker's classic 1986 novella "The Hellbound Heart," the original 1987 big-screen adaptation of the story, renamed "Hellraiser," was scripted and directed by the best-selling author, marking the beginning of one of modern horror's most enduring tales.

Among the countless fans mesmerized by Barker's novella and subsequent film — among his other works — were Phil and Sarah Stokes, who created the website Revelations in the late 1990s and eventually became Barker's archivists. Now, perfectly timed around the 35th anniversary of the original "Hellraiser," its new reimagining, and Barker's 70th birthday on October 5, is the upcoming release of "Clive Barker's Dark Worlds" (Abrams Books). In the 352-page chronicle authored by the Stokes, the tome looks back in meticulous detail on multiple areas of Barker's illustrious career, including his books, short stories, personal notes, and poetry, as well as his film and stage work, sketches, painting, photography, and Marvel comic book line.

At the center of 1987's "Hellraiser" is a mystical puzzle box, also known as the Lament Configuration. When a person solves it, the puzzle box is supposed to open a gateway to sensual pleasure — but instead, they land in a dimension inhabited by hellish beings known as the Cenobites, who are incapable of distinguishing the difference between pleasure and pain. Starring Andrew Robinson, Claire Higgins, Ashley Laurence, and Doug Bradley (who plays the Cenobite leader known as Pinhead), "Hellraiser" spawned nine sequels since its big screen inception. In the new version of "Hellraiser," Barker serves as a producer.

The Stokes reflected on the enduring appeal of Barker's original "Hellraiser" in an exclusive interview with Looper.