Archivists And Authors Phil And Sarah Stokes Examine Clive Barker's Dark Worlds - Exclusive Interview

Clive in the book says that you two know him better than anybody else on the planet. Still, over the process of working on the book, were you were surprised to find out anything that you didn't know about him?

Phil: Not that surprised us, because we live and breathe this stuff, but reminding us of things we'd forgotten ... the projects that perhaps weren't quite as public or the areas which came and went quite quickly, and even sometimes looking back on some of the disappointments. The Marvel Comics line was huge, and then it wasn't there anymore.

[We looked] back at the projects that worked, the projects that didn't, and setting them in the time period. What we tried to do in the book was not really make it a retrospective, but to talk about quotes and comments that were made at the time to try and make it feel fresh as it went through. The greatest surprise for me was reassembling the breadth of things.

What did Clive create for Marvel Comics and why didn't it fully materialize?

Phil: He created something called the "Razorline," which was a planned series of 10 comic lines, of which four were published. The remaining six were due to come out in of late '93, early 1994, and the comics industry contracted at that point. It was more of a sales issue rather than an ideas issue. That's my take looking back.

His involvement in Marvel Comics is interesting. When you think about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which really began in earnest in 2008 with "Iron Man," do you think Clive's artistic sensibilities would have ever fit into that world with what he created for Marvel?

Phil: Not in the Marvel canon, but that's not what he was trying to do. The comics were to showcase Clive Barker's imagination, not necessarily to make it fit into the Marvel universe. If you look across the totality of what he was creating there, there's almost a Clive Barker Cinematic Universe in there — the CBU, perhaps.

Is there something his fans at large will be surprised with in the book?

Sarah: I'm not sure that we could point to any single thing, because people come to it from a background of knowing the novels or they come with a background of knowing the films. What we hope people will take away is a better understanding of the sheer diversity. Our hope is that everybody will find something in there that they didn't know about or that they knew less well. For me, it would be the breadth of things.

Phil: When we talk to Clive about the book and when we talk to Clive about the ambition for the book, he will readily tell you that there are people who go up to him at signings who know he is an author, but don't know he paints or who know he's a painter, but actually have never seen some photography. There are some people who will only know "Hellraiser," or they'll only know "Candyman" and actually might not even know "Lord of Illusions."

The people come with a focus. Our ambition has been to say, "Those things are brilliant." If those are your entry points into this world, we celebrate that, but there's a bit more to see. Let us help be a guide to show that there's a bit more if you want to dig. If you don't want to dig, that's fine. Love the thing you love.