Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin May Be Getting A Title Change For Season 2

I. Marlene King's adaptation of author Sara Shepard's "Pretty Little Liars" joined Freeform's — formerly known as ABC Family — programming lineup in 2010 and quickly found its groove on the small screen. Audiences were highly intrigued by the mystery surrounding popular high-schooler Alison DiLaurentis' (Sasha Pieterse) disappearance, the identity of the person responsible, and what their true motives were in doing so. As a result of this popularity, the program ran for seven seasons before departing the television scene in 2017, though the world it established wouldn't disappear entirely.

"Pretty Little Liars" wound up launching an entire franchise that has stuck around long after its conclusion. The first attempt to branch out came in the form of the short-lived "Ravenswood," which ran from 2013 to 2014. "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists" came next in 2019, but it didn't find much more success. It only stuck around for a single season, too, leaving many to wonder if a "Pretty Little Liars" franchise was worth the effort. Then came "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" on HBO Max — a series with an all-new cast that impressed with its inaugural season and has its sights set on a second batch of episodes.

With "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" Season 2 on the way, it turns out the program might get a new title.