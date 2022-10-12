Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin May Be Getting A Title Change For Season 2
I. Marlene King's adaptation of author Sara Shepard's "Pretty Little Liars" joined Freeform's — formerly known as ABC Family — programming lineup in 2010 and quickly found its groove on the small screen. Audiences were highly intrigued by the mystery surrounding popular high-schooler Alison DiLaurentis' (Sasha Pieterse) disappearance, the identity of the person responsible, and what their true motives were in doing so. As a result of this popularity, the program ran for seven seasons before departing the television scene in 2017, though the world it established wouldn't disappear entirely.
"Pretty Little Liars" wound up launching an entire franchise that has stuck around long after its conclusion. The first attempt to branch out came in the form of the short-lived "Ravenswood," which ran from 2013 to 2014. "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists" came next in 2019, but it didn't find much more success. It only stuck around for a single season, too, leaving many to wonder if a "Pretty Little Liars" franchise was worth the effort. Then came "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" on HBO Max — a series with an all-new cast that impressed with its inaugural season and has its sights set on a second batch of episodes.
With "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" Season 2 on the way, it turns out the program might get a new title.
Season 2 might not carry the Original Sin subtitle
"Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" co-creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa made an Instagram post on October 12, 2022, where he dropped an eyebrow-raising comment about Season 2. Alongside photos of himself and the "Original Sin" cast and crew, he wrote, "Always a treat when some little liars stop by the writers' offices to say HELLOOO, spill the tea, and tell us juicy secrets! Season Two of #prettylittleliarsoriginalsin is HAPPENING!!! But is it #pllORIGINALSIN again this year...or something else?" With that, it sounds like the upcoming season could be due for a subtitle change for one reason or another.
Time will tell what the next season of "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" will be called — if it's truly getting a tweaked title — and odds are it might be a while before we learn more. The show was only renewed for a second season in September of 2022 (via Deadline), meaning, as of this writing, it's likely still very early in the development process and won't reach the airwaves for some time. Therefore, until someone from the production provides more information or HBO Max reveals the name of the next season, all we can do is speculate on what "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" might become.
Season 2 of "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" — or whatever it will come to be called — currently lacks a release date, but when it does inevitably premiere, it will do so exclusively on HBO Max.