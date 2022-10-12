Fans Are Loving The LGBTQ+ Representation In Chucky Season 2

Season 1 of "Chucky" delivered a gruesome good time by finally gracing television screens with a series starring the foul-mouthed killer doll voiced by Brad Dourif. The 1st season introduced a stellar cast of characters to Chucky's unforgiving and bloody rage, gifting him a fresh set of victims. The inaugural season also kept alive the queer elements that fans quickly latched onto in the older films.

During Season 1, these elements became immediately apparent thanks to lead character Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur), who remained closeted from his homophobic and violent father, Lucas (Devan Sawa). Chucky tries to persuade Jake to kill his father, leading to a legendary clip where the maniacal slayer reveals to Jake that he's accepting of his sexuality and that he even has a child on the LGBTQ+ spectrum himself. Fans of 2004's "Seed of Chucky" ecstatically know this is Glen/Glenda, Chucky and Tiffany Valentine's (Jennifer Tilly) gender-fluid offspring, who will finally be returning to the "Chucky" franchise after being notably absent from the two subsequent films and the 2019 reboot.

Based on the response so far to Season 2, it looks as though the LGBTQ+ representation in "Chucky" continues to delight and surprise viewers.