This Fan-Favorite Child's Play Character Is Returning For Chucky Season 2

It seems all of those references to Glen and Glenda during first season will not be in vain. Per an announcement on the official SyFy Twitter, Lachlan Watson will portray the characters during Season 2 of "Chucky." Watson is perhaps best known for their role in Netflix's "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" as Theo Putnam.

"Chucky" fans will recall that the gentle Glen and the much more homicidal Glenda were introduced to the franchise during a brief scene in "Bride of Chucky." In "Seed of Chucky," the genderfluid character has to battle parental preconceptions and their tendency to switch personalities whenever they are under duress. During "Seed of Chucky," Glenda and Glen's souls are split into two different human bodies. While Tiffany intends to raise them alone, apparently something changed between Tiff and Chucky along the line, as Chucky speaks fondly of his child even though they murdered him with an axe at the end of "Seed of Chucky."

Glen and Glenda have already been referenced twice during "Chucky." In a very memorable scene from Episode 2 of Season 1, "Give Me Something Good to Eat," Chucky — while trying to bond with Jake Wheeler — explains to Jake that he's openminded and doesn't care that Jake is gay by explaining that he has a queer, genderfluid child. Jake is mildly impressed that Chucky is okay with that, but the serial killer simply says, "I'm not a monster, Jake." During Episode 8, Tiffany makes reference to Glenda specifically, who apparently gifted them with a very tasteful explosive device. And soon, fans will get to see what sort of new mayhem the twins will get up to.