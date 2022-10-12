Pulp Fiction Stars Reunite In The Trailer For Paradise City

The new trailer for "Paradise City" sees Bruce Willis and John Travolta facing off onscreen again for the first time in nearly 30 years. Directed by Chuck Russell, who also helmed "A Nightmare on Elm Street 3," "The Mask," and "Scorpion King," "Paradise City" is a story of vengeance between Ryan Swan (Willis) and the vicious kingpin (Travolta) who killed his father. The film also stars Blake Jenner and Stephen Dorff.

Per writer and producer Corey Large, the reunion between Travolta and Willis — who played hitman Vincent Vega and boxer Butch Coolidge in "Pulp Fiction," respectively — was by design. Large, who has produced many Willis films, has been trying to link the two actors since 2006 (via Deadline).

The long-awaited reunion is bittersweet for fans of Willis. In March, the actor revealed that he had been struggling with aphasia, a cognitive disorder that affects speech, and Willis would retire from acting. "Paradise City" marks one of the actor's final roles. "[Willis] was excited to work with John Travolta, and you could see the old Bruce Willis charm was still there," the director told the Los Angeles Times. "He really brought his A game, and we made sure that he and John had a great experience filming together."