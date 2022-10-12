Spider-Man's Jacob Batalon On Playing An Underdog Bloodsucker In Reginald The Vampire - Exclusive Interview

You play a budding sorcerer in the "Spider-Man" movies, and now you're playing a vampire, with everything that requires. They're pretty unconventional things to do.

I would say so. It's a really big realm of make-believe that people don't get to play in a lot. It's very interesting.

I've always wondered, do you ever have a hard time committing to these really unusual supernatural things these characters do?

It's so funny that you say that because I find that playing Reginald embodies our real human reaction to hearing [about] vampires. He's like, "Vampires? That's total bulls***. That's all a story. That's not real." That helps me because that's how I feel in real life. It's so unbelievable sometimes that your most basic instinct is to be like, "What the hell? This is so not real. What is happening here?" The writing really lends itself to that dichotomy, for sure.

Is it ever something where, as an actor, you're biting someone's neck and go, "Oh my gosh, did I take this too far?"

Yeah. "What in my life did I choose to get to this point? What in my career drove me to the point of, 'Wow, I'm really putting my mouth on my friend's neck today. I'm biting his neck with my fake vampire teeth.'" You're like, "Yeah, I guess we're doing that today." Just another day.

Is there anything you can tease that we can expect as Reginald's journey continues to unfold this season?

A lot of first episodes for a lot of shows do a lot of groundwork, where they do a lot of explaining. After Episodes 1 and 2, we really start going with the story, and it gets unbelievably crazy and twisted and so fun.

People won't see any of these things coming, especially with a lot of the relationships that are going to be coming along soon with other cast members. It'll be really crazy to watch, for sure.