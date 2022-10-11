The Crown Inspired How House Of The Dragon Approaches Time Jumps

"House of the Dragon" — the HBO prequel series to "Game of Thrones" — is making its way through its inaugural season after premiering on August 21, 2022. And within the eight episodes that have premiered thus far, a whole lot of time has been covered thanks, in no small part, to multiple time jumps and even some casting changes. There's a three-year time jump between Episodes 2 and 3, then a ten-year time jump between Episodes 5 and 6, and, finally, there is a six-year time jump between Episodes 7 and 8. As for the casting changes, the most notable ones are for the characters Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower. Milly Alcock and Emily Carey play the teenage versions of Rhaenyra and Alicent for the first five episodes, then Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke take over the characters from there.

While the amount of time jumps and casting changes is certainly notable, "House of the Dragon" is not the first show to employ such a narrative trick. In fact, there's another notable drama series about a royal family currently on a streaming service that is known for exactly that: Netflix's "The Crown." Created by Peter Morgan, the series follows the reign and personal life of Queen Elizabeth II, beginning shortly before her coronation and working its way to the 2000s. Naturally, multiple actors have been needed for all roles.

"The Crown" has remained consistently praised by critics over the years — despite of, or even, because of their casting changes and time jumps. Thus, it makes sense that "The Crown" provided some inspiration for "House of the Dragon."