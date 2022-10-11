Pierce Brosnan Confirms He's Down To Return In A Potential Mamma Mia! 3

Pierce Brosnan made an appearance on "Good Morning America" to promote "Black Adam," but it shouldn't come as a surprise that "Mamma Mia!" would enter into the conversation, too. That's especially true since when Brosnan's fellow "Mamma Mia!" alum Colin Firth appeared on the same program back in May, they asked him the same question — whether he'd be willing to appear in a third installment of the musical franchise (via Entertainment Weekly).

In case you missed Firth's answer back then, it was affirmative. And fortunately for everyone hanging their future hopes and dreams on a third "Mamma Mia!" film, Brosnan said he's down too: "I'm in, too. Sure," replied Brosnan to the fateful question, adding that he thinks the rest of the cast should be easy to convince as well: "It's criminal how much fun you have on that movie. I think everybody would be in."

It takes more than an enthusiastic cast to make a movie, though. Fortunately, Brosnan had even more good news for the ABBA fanatics when asked if there were any actual plans to make a "Mamma Mia! 3." "Yes, of course, I'm sure there's some plans." While that doesn't sound 100% definite, it is undeniably a good sign for the future of the "Mamma Mia!" franchise.