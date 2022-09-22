Pierce Brosnan Makes His Opinion Of No Time To Die Clear

During a recent interview with GQ, Pierce Brosnan spoke at length about the different eras of his career. Naturally, he had to touch on his time in the "James Bond" franchise, and he offered an interesting and slightly mixed take on the latest film, "No Time to Die." "I saw the last one and I saw Skyfall," Brosnan said. "I love Skyfall. I'm not too sure about the last one. Daniel always gives of his heart. Very courageous, very strong. But..."

Strangely, he didn't offer much else about "No Time to Die." As it stands, it certainly seems as if he has some reservations about the film, though what they could be is hard to say. "No Time to Die" is notable as the first film in the series to ever actually kill off Bond at the end, which was apparently something that Craig had wanted to do for years, as he admitted to IndieWire. "I was thinking, if I can end it and there's no way back for me, then I can walk away," Craig told the outlet. "You can reset and start again."

Could the on-screen death of such an iconic character be the reason behind it? Again, there's no real clear answer here, but perhaps Brosnan will elaborate on his feelings about the movie someday.