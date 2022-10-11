A Lonely Girl Gets A Terrifying New Best Friend In The Trailer For Blumhouse's M3GAN

Blumhouse Productions is a studio most fans of modern horror are no doubt familiar with. While fellow horror superstar studio A24 is all too happy to dive headfirst in unnerving arthouse, Blumhouse has been achieving success with series like "Paranormal Activity," "Insidious," "The Purge," and the new "Halloween" movies. As for non-serialized brilliance, the studio has produced projects like Jordan Peele's "Get Out."

With Blumhouse's demonstrated genre success, it's probably fair to say that whenever the studio has a new movie on the pipeline, a good few scary movie aficionados are waiting to see what's what. When it comes to director Gerard Johnstone's "M3GAN," however, they just might get more than they bargained for. This sci-fi horror flick is based on a story by "Furious 7" and "Aquaman" helmsman and terrifying movie expert James Wan. Wan's horror roots run deep, thanks to his involvement in the "Saw," "Insidious" and "The Conjuring" franchises. Now, he has crafted a tale about a life-like robot doll ... which, by the looks of the movie's trailer, will give Chucky a run for its money as the creepiest horror movie doll around.