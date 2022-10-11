Geena Davis Recounts Her Terrible First Impression Of Bill Murray

"That was bad," Geena Davis said to The Times in reference to the first meeting with Bill Murray at the audition. The memoir's publisher offered a brief description from the book about that first impression of Murray: "She's introduced to [Murray], she writes, in a hotel suite, where Murray greets her with something called The Thumper, a massage device he insists on using on her, despite her emphatically refusing."

Back in the '90s, this type of behavior would sometimes be thought of as comical and non-threatening, but in more modern times, such actions are obviously not appropriate and are considered toxic. "The way he behaved at the first meeting ... I should have walked out of that or profoundly defended myself, in which case I wouldn't have got the part. I could have avoided that treatment if I'd known how to react or what to do during the audition. But, you know, I was so non-confrontational that I just didn't," Davis said.

Davis went on to say that Murray also had an outburst while on set, in front of hundreds of cast and crew. The excerpt from the memoir went on to read, "While they're filming on location, Murray tracks Davis down in her trailer and begins screaming at her for being late (she's waiting for her wardrobe), continues to scream at her as she hurries onto the set and even as she gets there, in front of hundreds of cast, crew, curious passers-by."

There haven't been any other witnesses who have corroborated that account yet, but those behaviors aren't the first allegations of toxicity against Murray.