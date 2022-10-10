How Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Soared To The Top Of Netflix Anime History

Although video game-based films and television series have a long and tragic history of being both commercial and critical fiascos, there are still several notable exceptions which manage to achieve extreme popularity despite the genre's lack of success. One such example is Netflix's recently released "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners," a web anime series based on the infamously controversial video game "Cyberpunk 2077" — the latter of which received an enormous amount of backlash for its disastrous launch back in 2020.

Set in the futuristic dystopia of Night City and taking place around a year before the events of the video game itself, "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners" focuses primarily on a teenager named David Martinez (voiced by Kenn / Zach Aguilar) who drops out of Arasaka Academy following a drive by shooting which robs him of everything he loves. Disillusioned and impulsive, Martinez chooses to become a high-tech mercenary known in Night City's underworld as an "Edgerunner" — putting his talents for illegally modifying cyberware to good use.

Despite the fact that most video game adaptations seem destined for failure, "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners" has actually enjoyed an astounding amount of success so far –- enough in fact earn a sport at the very top Netflix anime history.