The Devastating Death Of Eileen Ryan

With a career that spanned decades, Eileen Ryan lent her talent to a variety of projects. She guest starred in a laundry list of notable television shows, including crime dramas like "CSI" and "Without a Trace," medical shows such as "Private Practice" and "Grey's Anatomy," and celebrated classics like "The Twilight Zone," among numerous others (via IMDb). As told by The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan even worked alongside her husband on shows like "Bonanza," "The Detectives," "Ben Casey," "Ally McBeal," "Little House on the Prairie," "Marcus Welby, M.D.," and "Matlock."

During those times she showed her talents on the silver screen, Ryan continued to collaborate with her family members. In the 1986 film "At Close Range," Ryan shared the screen with her sons Sean and Christopher, portraying their characters' grandmother (via The Hollywood Reporter). She also acted alongside Sean in projects like "The Indian Runner," "I Am Sam," "The Assassination of Richard Nixon," "The Pledge," and "All the King's Men." When Sean Penn appeared on "Conan" in 2019, he fondly recalled an instance when he got the chance to direct his mother and Jack Nicholson in a scene for his film "The Crossing Guard," an experience that he clearly cherishes.

With her passing, Eileen Ryan leaves behind a legacy that will surely live on in her children and loved ones.