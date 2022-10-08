The Teaser For Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Promises Pulse-Pounding Action And Heartwarming Camaraderie

The new trailer isn't huge on plot points, opting instead to collect some of the upcoming season's best action shots. The opening moments of the trailer show the return of Dr. Kovich (David Cronenberg), who seems to be telling the main character, Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), that "The greatest treasure in the known galaxy is out there." This might explain the moment in the Season 4 episode "The Galactic Barrier" when Kovich said he couldn't join the crew on their journey to find the 10-C because he had something more important to attend to. Despite the trailer heavily featuring Michael Burnham, nothing in the trailer makes it clear if she's still Discovery's captain, which would break with the show's tradition of giving the ship a new captain every season.

"Discovery" tends to be a pretty divisive "Star Trek," and the trailer drew very mixed reviews on social media. While some were clearly excited, others criticized, even within their compliments. "Discovery crew going on an actual adventure, and not a life-or-death mission to save the universe," wrote @DrForester in response to the tweet of the trailer from the official "Star Trek" Twitter account. "Yes please!" In fact, the show raising the stakes too high has been a common complaint amongst fans, and came up in that same Twitter thread more than once. "Finally something other than a galaxy threatening bulls*** story," wrote @Stormageddon_47. "Might actually be good for once."

The idea of a hunt for treasure meshes with the plot synopsis revealed by EW in September, which talks about searching for "an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries." So perhaps those hoping for a season with lower stakes will get their wish.