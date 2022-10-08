Prepare To Close A Chapter With The Trailer For Doctor Who: The Power Of The Doctor
Jodie Whittaker, who made history as the first woman to step into the role of the titular Time Lord on the long-running BBC science-fiction series "Doctor Who," is set to have "her final battle," per the title of a new trailer for "Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor."
The trailer showcases the episode's ambitious setup: some evildoer has kidnapped a dozen of the world's most prominent geologists and stolen 15 of the world's most valuable paintings. But these disparate crimes appear to be nothing more than an elaborate trap to grab the Doctor herself and involve her in some sort of universe-threatening plot. Oh, and the Daleks, the Cybermen, and The Master (Sasha Dhawan) are all involved somehow.
This will be Whittaker's final adventure as the Doctor, at least for the time being, before she's replaced by Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education), who already demonstrated how well he could keep a secret after being cast in the role.
The trailer promises a memorable finale to the Jodie Whittaker era
We'll have to wait until "Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor" hits the BBC later this month to learn the whole story, but as you can see above, the trailer for the episode certainly throws a lot of plates into the air. And the BBC's official synopsis of the episode (via Deadline) tosses a few more into the mix as well:
"Who is attacking a speeding bullet train on the edges of a distant galaxy? Why are seismologists going missing from 21st-century Earth? Who is defacing some of history's most iconic paintings? Why is a Dalek trying to make contact with the Doctor? And just what hold does the mesmeric Rasputin have over Tsar Nicholas in 1916 Russia? The Doctor faces multiple threats... and a battle to the death."
Who/why/who/why/what indeed? To find out, fans will have to tune in on October 23, 2022, when "The Power of the Doctor" hits BBC and BBC America.