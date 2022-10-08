Prepare To Close A Chapter With The Trailer For Doctor Who: The Power Of The Doctor

Jodie Whittaker, who made history as the first woman to step into the role of the titular Time Lord on the long-running BBC science-fiction series "Doctor Who," is set to have "her final battle," per the title of a new trailer for "Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor."

The trailer showcases the episode's ambitious setup: some evildoer has kidnapped a dozen of the world's most prominent geologists and stolen 15 of the world's most valuable paintings. But these disparate crimes appear to be nothing more than an elaborate trap to grab the Doctor herself and involve her in some sort of universe-threatening plot. Oh, and the Daleks, the Cybermen, and The Master (Sasha Dhawan) are all involved somehow.

This will be Whittaker's final adventure as the Doctor, at least for the time being, before she's replaced by Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education), who already demonstrated how well he could keep a secret after being cast in the role.