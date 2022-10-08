Netflix's First Trailer For The Blockbuster Series Has Twitter Crowning It As The Biggest Flex
Everyone knows that victory is meaningless without the chance to gloat over your fallen opponent. While that universal truth might not be the only reason that Netflix decided to produce a sitcom about the last operational Blockbuster Video location, it's definitely a prominent theme in the fan response to the show's first trailer, which recently made its way to the internet.
To be clear, "Blockbuster," starring Randall Park, seems to be an affectionate look back at the bygone era of video stores that the iconic chain represents in the minds of many. But it's nevertheless striking that Netflix would end up making a show based on the brand. After all, you could certainly say that they ushered in the eras of both DVD delivery on demand and then home streaming, which helped put Blockbuster and the rest of the home video market all but completely out of business. And some fans are going so far as to call the upcoming show Netflix's biggest flex yet.
Fans are seizing on the optics of Netflix's first Blockbuster trailer
The chatter kicked up after Netflix posted the first trailer for their upcoming show "Blockbuster" on Twitter. "Let's be honest," tweeted @Ryan_Curtis in reply. "This whole show was a flex by Netflix. Don't dunk on em man!!"
Another Twitter user, @NotKyleP, took to the platform to compare Netflix's move to that of notorious Southwestern drug kingpin Heisenberg (Bryan Cranston). And @greensalty directly asked the official Netflix account the question we've all been wondering: "did you really have to flex on blockbuster that hard?"
We don't know exactly why the people at Netflix decided to make "Blockbuster." It was probably a combination of factors, including widespread nostalgia among their targeted demographic groups and a high potential for social media buzz the likes of which we have already seen generated by this trailer. Perhaps, though, there was also some sort of gloating impulse at work here, and the wish for Netflix to remind everyone that they toppled a foe that was once considered unkillable. At one point, Blockbuster even turned down the opportunity to buy Netflix, so perhaps it's even more personal. The rest is history, and also, now, a sitcom.
"Blockbuster" will hit Netflix on November 3, 2022.