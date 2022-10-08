Netflix's First Trailer For The Blockbuster Series Has Twitter Crowning It As The Biggest Flex

Everyone knows that victory is meaningless without the chance to gloat over your fallen opponent. While that universal truth might not be the only reason that Netflix decided to produce a sitcom about the last operational Blockbuster Video location, it's definitely a prominent theme in the fan response to the show's first trailer, which recently made its way to the internet.

To be clear, "Blockbuster," starring Randall Park, seems to be an affectionate look back at the bygone era of video stores that the iconic chain represents in the minds of many. But it's nevertheless striking that Netflix would end up making a show based on the brand. After all, you could certainly say that they ushered in the eras of both DVD delivery on demand and then home streaming, which helped put Blockbuster and the rest of the home video market all but completely out of business. And some fans are going so far as to call the upcoming show Netflix's biggest flex yet.