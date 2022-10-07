Gael García Bernal Explains How He Got Comfortable Transforming Into His Character For Werewolf By Night

As "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" wraps up its first batch of nine episodes and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" inches closer to the silver screen, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have a spooky detour to take. Released on Disney+ on October 7, 2022, director Michael Giacchino's "Werewolf by Night" launched the Marvel Studios Special Presentation initiative in a big way. This love letter to classic monster movies (with quite the hardcore intro sequence) puts the focus on a group of monster hunters as they compete for a mysterious relic. All the while, they must contend with dangers of terrifying proportions.

One of the few main characters of "Werewolf by Night" is Jack Russell, as portrayed by Gael García Bernal. While a skilled monster hunter in his own right, he's plagued with a curse that turns him into a werewolf against his will. He's far from the first werewolf character to appear in a feature film, though he is the first to pop up in the MCU — a tall order for a franchise that hasn't dealt in supernatural elements like werewolves, ghosts, and vampires too heavily up to this point. Nevertheless, Bernal put his best foot forward as he and the "Werewolf by Night" team entered uncharted waters.

It turns out that as filming of "Werewolf by Night" trudged on, Gael García Bernal got quite comfortable transforming into Jack Russell's furry, animalistic alter-ego. Here's how.