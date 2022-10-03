Smile Stars Sosie Bacon And Kyle Gallner Discuss Their Characters' Nuances In The Film - Exclusive Interview

Kyle, Joel's an interesting character. He goes through such a journey in the film, largely propelled through his own investigations. I wanted you to comment on his journey a bit, and if you think his investigations could help him get to the bottom of, say, a sequel.

Gallner: Oh, wouldn't that be interesting? I definitely think his profession could help in some capacity. He clearly has access to information that most people don't. His journey is strictly for Rose ... There's a part of him that, once he gets the bug in his head, he can't let it go. There is that part of him that's like, "I'm going to dig further into this," but really, he's doing everything for Rose.

There's still definitely an emotional connection there. He definitely still has feelings for Rose, so when she comes to him and needs his help, there's a part of him that can't let it go. Whether it's his hero complex, or whatever it is, he's ride-or-die with her. Whatever she comes to, he's going to help her. If she says she's got a problem, he's like, "Okay, I'll help you out, let's figure this out."

Sosie, once it gets going, Rose spends essentially the entire rest of the film in terror. What was your process of getting into character like? What was your process like to get into that headspace?

Bacon: It was the same as other roles. I had a lot more help on this one only because the script was such a good blueprint for her life, so I didn't have to make everything up. Also, it was grounded in relationships along the way that were a great indicator of what else was going on with her, so I had help.

My process? I don't know. You do everything that you can, and then five things actually help. You just see what happens.

"Smile" is now playing in theaters.

This interview was edited for clarity.

