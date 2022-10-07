Here's How Werewolf By Night Paves The Way For Blade

Marvel Studios cracked their monster-verse wide open with the frightening holiday treat "Werewolf by Night." The black-and-white splatter fest pays homage to cinema's earliest monsters and even sets the Marvel Cinematic Universe up for more thrilling bloodshed. The terrifying Disney+ original series "Moon Knight" (starring Oscar Issac) was the MCU's first incarnation of this direction, leaving room for more iterations of creature features with Ghost Rider, Deathlok, and Dracula.

Marvel has never been one to shy away from gripping and authentic scares, especially in their earliest films directed by horror visionary Sam Raimi. They even recruited the veteran director again for Wanda's (Elizabeth Olsen) terrifying massacre in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." These elements lay the crucial foundation for Marvel's more horrific adventures and prepare audiences young and old for true nightmare-inducing moments.

Marvel's embrace of this ghastly new genre is trailblazing for the mega-franchise, which has included many more diverse stories in Phase 4. The company's ability to adapt to different styles is a promising sign that the studio is hungry for fresh and exciting tales, and it's an excellent time to speculate where the universe could be headed next (especially with the jaw-dropping casting reveal at the very end of "The Eternals").