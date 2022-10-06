Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Had A Major Impact On Mindy Kaling's Velma

Scooby-Doo, Daphne Blake, Fred Jones, Norville "Shaggy" Rogers, and Velma Dinkley — collectively known as Mystery Incorporated — are staples of pop culture. Whether they're solving live-action mysteries or discovering the truth about animated ghouls, they've proven time and time again that they work best as a team. However, that's not to say that they can only carry mildly formulaic feature films and television shows as a group. They all stand on their own for one reason or another, hence why Velma is about to star in a cartoon series all her own on HBO Max.

Announced in February of 2021, the aptly-titled "Velma" will thrust the titular character into a solo spotlight. Series creator Mindy Kaling will voice the longtime Mystery Inc. member during her younger years before she became a renowned mystery-solver. The first trailer arrived on October 6, 2022, further confirming two previously known deviations from most pieces of "Scooby-Doo" media: the overall tone of the show will skew more toward an older, more mature audience, and for the first time ever, Velma will be depicted as being of Indian descent — much like Kaling herself.

One might be surprised to learn that as she developed "Velma," Mindy Kaling was inspired by the 2018 animated hit "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." Here's how.