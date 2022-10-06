Here's The One Role Christian Bale Would've Loved To Play For The Rest Of His Career

There are arguably few names in Hollywood that inspire quite as much Christian Bale. Regarded by many as a true actor's actor, Bale has become renowned for his steadfast, at times even dangerous (per Men's Health) dedication to his craft, though his fiery on-set antics have occasionally overshadowed what he brings to the screen (via Today). That fire may well be the result of the love-hate relationship Bale has always seemed to have with his work — a fact he acknowledged in a recent GQ interview.

To that end, the actor has remained fairly picky about choosing his roles over the years, amassing just over 50 screen credits throughout the course of a celebrated career that now spans almost four decades. Those roles have proven exceedingly varied as well, with Bale turning up in projects that run the gamut from no-budget indies to mammoth studio tentpoles. They've also covered virtually every cinematic genre under the sun, and have to date earned the actor four Academy Award nominations, including one Best Supporting Actor win for 2010's "The Fighter."

There are a couple of legitimately iconic performances in the mix there as well. And it seems Bale would've been content to keep playing one of those iconic roles for the rest of his career.