You Won't Believe How Much Of Avatar 4 Has Already Been Filmed

The scoop comes in Variety courtesy of "Avatar" series producer Jon Landau. At a press conference during the Busan International Film Festival, he revealed just how much of "Avatar" 4 has already been filmed in advance of its scheduled release more than four years from now.

"We've completed most of the first act of 'Avatar 4' and there were logistical reasons why we needed to do that," revealed the producer, referencing the plot structure of the sequels that will be kept close to the chest until they're eventually released. He went on, "We've designed most of the whole movie for 'Avatar 4' but we haven't actually filmed all of it – just the first act."

Details on why exactly it makes sense to have filmed so much of "Avatar 4" ahead of time were mum over the course of Landau's comments, and when James Cameron made a live video appearance at the same "Avatar" event at the festival he revealed even less. However, it's mostly because the longest part of the filmmaking process for "Avatar" movies is post-production, since the movie uses motion-capture performances as the foundation for a movie that is primarily created with visual effects. For now, it's just reassuring for "Avatar" fans to know that the sequels are evidently moving along swimmingly, and in a few years' time there will be several new additions to the "Avatar" mythos.