Are Law & Order: Organized Crime's Christopher Meloni And Danielle Moné Truitt Friends In Real Life? - Exclusive

You can count Danielle Moné Truitt as one of the people who couldn't believe Christopher Meloni was back in the "Law & Order" fold when she first stepped on the set. "When I first started the show, I was like, 'Oh my God, I can't even believe I'm here,'" she told us.

Also at first, she wasn't exactly sure what to make of Meloni. "Chris can be a little intimidating," she admitted. "He has those eyes. He stares into your soul. You have to get used to him."

Soon, however, the two found a groove when it came to banter. "Now, all I do is crack on him all the time," said Truitt. "We crack on each other all the time. The other day, I had to give him a lesson on black women's hair because he called my braids dreads. I said, 'Sir, these are not dreads, these are braids. I'm going to print out some flashcards of black female hairstyles so you can know which ones are correct.' We cracked up laughing. We have a really good rapport, and we give each other crap. It's fun."

Season 3 of "Law & Order: Organized Crime" airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.