Are Law & Order: Organized Crime's Christopher Meloni And Danielle Moné Truitt Friends In Real Life? - Exclusive
Fans are now three seasons into "Law & Order: Organized Crime," in which Christopher Meloni reprises his role as Detective Elliot Stabler after a 10-year hiatus from starring on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."
In the beginning, some fans couldn't get over Stabler having a new on-screen associate when it came to Sergeant Ayanna Bell, played by Danielle Moné Truitt, because they were so used to seeing him paired up with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on "SVU." But as the seasons roll on, it seems that most viewers have settled into the more platonic brother-sister-type bond Stabler and Bell have. Now that Meloni and Truitt have had some time to get to know each other behind the scenes, the question on some fans' minds is whether the two are friends in real life.
During an exclusive interview with Looper, Truitt dished on how she and her co-star really get along on the set of "Law & Order: Organized Crime," which airs Thursdays on NBC.
'We crack on each other all the time'
You can count Danielle Moné Truitt as one of the people who couldn't believe Christopher Meloni was back in the "Law & Order" fold when she first stepped on the set. "When I first started the show, I was like, 'Oh my God, I can't even believe I'm here,'" she told us.
Also at first, she wasn't exactly sure what to make of Meloni. "Chris can be a little intimidating," she admitted. "He has those eyes. He stares into your soul. You have to get used to him."
Soon, however, the two found a groove when it came to banter. "Now, all I do is crack on him all the time," said Truitt. "We crack on each other all the time. The other day, I had to give him a lesson on black women's hair because he called my braids dreads. I said, 'Sir, these are not dreads, these are braids. I'm going to print out some flashcards of black female hairstyles so you can know which ones are correct.' We cracked up laughing. We have a really good rapport, and we give each other crap. It's fun."
