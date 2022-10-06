Jesse Lee Soffer Live-Tweeted His Chicago PD Swan Song, And It's So Sweet It Will Make Your Teeth Hurt
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "Chicago P.D." Season 10, Episode 3
"Chicago P.D." has bid adieu to Jesse Lee Soffer, as Season 10, Episode 3 marked the last for Detective Jay Halstead. "One Chicago" viewers should be used to this type of shocking exit, but something didn't feel quite right about Halstead's bizarre departure. He just hasn't been himself since Season 10 kicked off, and he later reveals the reason for this is that the gray areas of his profession are not something he wants to live in all the time. This was evident in the cover-up Voight (Jason Beghe) and Hailey (Tracy Spiridakos) started to plan after Halstead stabbed a perp after he entered a warehouse without a warrant.
Halstead's resignation and the decision to rejoin the Army were a total shock, more so for Hailey than the viewers. He told her the day he was leaving for Bolivia to fight drug cartels, but the two seemingly stayed together. Halstead mentions being gone for eight months, but we sense a Brettsey situation here, and an off-screen divorce is likely to come by the end of the season, if not the next.
Throughout Episode 3, Soffer was active on social media, tweeting alongside the viewers who were mourning his departure. His goodbye to his fans was bittersweet and from the heart.
Halstead, out
Jesse Lee Soffer called his followers to tweet alongside him at the top of the "Chicago P.D." hour. "I'm here. Love you guys. Let's do this," the actor tweeted. Throughout the episode, Soffer made lighthearted jokes about the story and even had a fun exchange with co-star Marina Squerciati. He also mentioned that Halstead wasn't acting like himself, agreeing with the audience. Later, he said Jay was back to being himself by the end of the episode when he chose to resign because it was the right thing to do.
When all was said and done with Episode 3, Soffer hit his fans with some really sweet tweets. "For anyone that's ever been a Halstead fan, I just want you to know that I'm grateful. Thank you for going on this journey with me. I'm just grateful," he wrote with a red heart emoji. It was his most popular tweet of the night, earning over 12,000 likes in just a few hours. To close out the evening, he tweeted, "If I could like every single tweet I would. I appreciate all the love. It means so much to me. Thank you."
And just like that, that's the end of Jay Halstead (we think) on "Chicago P.D." While the door is open for his return, especially after the eight months comment to Hailey, fans shouldn't get their hopes up. This is a Dick Wolf production, after all.