Jesse Lee Soffer Live-Tweeted His Chicago PD Swan Song, And It's So Sweet It Will Make Your Teeth Hurt

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "Chicago P.D." Season 10, Episode 3

"Chicago P.D." has bid adieu to Jesse Lee Soffer, as Season 10, Episode 3 marked the last for Detective Jay Halstead. "One Chicago" viewers should be used to this type of shocking exit, but something didn't feel quite right about Halstead's bizarre departure. He just hasn't been himself since Season 10 kicked off, and he later reveals the reason for this is that the gray areas of his profession are not something he wants to live in all the time. This was evident in the cover-up Voight (Jason Beghe) and Hailey (Tracy Spiridakos) started to plan after Halstead stabbed a perp after he entered a warehouse without a warrant.

Halstead's resignation and the decision to rejoin the Army were a total shock, more so for Hailey than the viewers. He told her the day he was leaving for Bolivia to fight drug cartels, but the two seemingly stayed together. Halstead mentions being gone for eight months, but we sense a Brettsey situation here, and an off-screen divorce is likely to come by the end of the season, if not the next.

Throughout Episode 3, Soffer was active on social media, tweeting alongside the viewers who were mourning his departure. His goodbye to his fans was bittersweet and from the heart.