She-Hulk Episode 7 Recap: Ghosted

Episode 7 of "She-Hulk" is all about acceptance. Jen learns to love herself, and the superhero rejects we meet at Emil's retreat are doing the same. Man-Bull, Saracen, Porcupine, and El Aguila rally around Jen to help her find her center, with some of them coming to their own self-realizations.

Thankfully, Jen breaks the fourth wall and reminds us that one of the retreat members is a member of the Wrecking Crew from Episode 3. Wrecker (Nick Gomez) enters the group meeting late, and we find out he's been working on himself. "I don't need a magic crowbar to give me a false sense of power," he tells the group. Like Emil, Wrecker is a reformed man, and all is seemingly forgiven. It would have been nice if he dropped a hint about why he had a magic crowbar. Or where he got it. Or who he was working for, but hey, who needs answers in a series that's almost over?

At this point, we can assume that Wrecker is working for the same person as Josh. In the episode's last scene, we learn that Josh has stolen all the data from Jen's phone as well as her blood. He texts someone anonymously, giving the thumbs up that he acquired the goods. As we hypothesized last episode, this is probably Leader, aka Dr. Samuel Sterns from "The Incredible Hulk."