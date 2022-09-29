She-Hulk Episode 7 Recap: Ghosted
"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" is back with another Daredevil-less episode. "The Retreat" saw the return of Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), who we visited at his estate after his inhibitor was shocked out of commission. Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is brought along with the probation officer in case Abomination makes an appearance, but Emil is genuinely a reformed man, and her strengths were not needed.
Jen seals the deal with wedding Josh after three dates, but he ghosts her right after their fun night. She carries this disappointment with her to Emil's estate, but a rag-tag group of superheroes — if you want to call them that — help her find her center in a group meeting led by Emil. Jen feels better about herself than ever, accepting her human and She-Hulk forms. The episode ends on a positive note for her, but we find out in a brief flashback that Josh is the scummy you-know-what we all thought he was.
You just can't trust a Josh
Episode 7 of "She-Hulk" is all about acceptance. Jen learns to love herself, and the superhero rejects we meet at Emil's retreat are doing the same. Man-Bull, Saracen, Porcupine, and El Aguila rally around Jen to help her find her center, with some of them coming to their own self-realizations.
Thankfully, Jen breaks the fourth wall and reminds us that one of the retreat members is a member of the Wrecking Crew from Episode 3. Wrecker (Nick Gomez) enters the group meeting late, and we find out he's been working on himself. "I don't need a magic crowbar to give me a false sense of power," he tells the group. Like Emil, Wrecker is a reformed man, and all is seemingly forgiven. It would have been nice if he dropped a hint about why he had a magic crowbar. Or where he got it. Or who he was working for, but hey, who needs answers in a series that's almost over?
At this point, we can assume that Wrecker is working for the same person as Josh. In the episode's last scene, we learn that Josh has stolen all the data from Jen's phone as well as her blood. He texts someone anonymously, giving the thumbs up that he acquired the goods. As we hypothesized last episode, this is probably Leader, aka Dr. Samuel Sterns from "The Incredible Hulk."
When does She-Hulk Season 1, Episode 8 air?
Episode 8 of "She-Hulk" airs October 6 at 3 a.m. EST on Disney+. There are only two episodes left, but we're not out of the woods regarding our Daredevil disappointment. Charlie Cox told Variety at D23 that he would only be in one episode of "She-Hulk," and we wouldn't be surprised at this point if it was the last. But we can hope the Man Without Fear makes his second MCU appearance in Episode 8.
It would also be a great time to introduce our real villain of "She-Hulk," as Titania (Jameela Jamil) is seemingly out of the picture at this point (maybe). Disney+ series are making a habit of revealing their big bad in the last episode or two, and while it's too late to break that habit, we'd rather meet Leader in Episode 8 than 9. We will see Emil in his Abomination form again, so if we don't get Daredevil next week, then we can at least hope for the former.