She-Hulk Just Introduced The MCU's Leap-Frog To The World With The World's Greatest Audition Reel

The official "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" Twitter account posted a hilarious audition reel for Leap-Frog that proves the cast is having a lot of fun. According to Marvel, Leap-Frog started as a toymaker but was unable to support his family. Turning to a life of crime, Leap-Frog designs a costume with mechanized legs powered by a battery pack, which allows him to jump incredibly high. He chooses to rob a jewelry store for his first heist, putting him in conflict with Daredevil.

"She-Hulk" actors Ginger Gonzaga, Tatiana Maslany, and Mark Ruffalo take turns showing off their impressive Leap-Frog skills in the clip. Gonzaga, much like her character in "She-Hulk," approaches the joke with her typical fervor, going so far as to have painted her face green. Maslany joked that she hoped to land the main role on the show but added that she would accept being cast as Leap-Frog. Ruffalo even got in on the bit and asked if people might get confused if he is both Hulk and Leap-Frog. The clip ends with Disney pulling out all of the stops and showing off Kermit the Frog, who everyone knows as the famous muppet who once opined that it isn't easy being green. As funny as this short clip is, it establishes that Leap-Frog does exist in the MCU, and considering the trailer featured on YouTube for next week's episode, fans can now stop debating on whether or not the character featured in the clip is Leap-Frog or Frog-Man, the villain's heroic son who also has a penchant for the amphibious jumpers.