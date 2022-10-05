She-Hulk Just Introduced The MCU's Leap-Frog To The World With The World's Greatest Audition Reel
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is filled to the brim with popular and immediately recognizable characters like Iron Man, Captain America, and the Hulk, but it also has its fair share of characters that only the most hardcore Marvel fans recognize. At the start of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," both Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) come across a villain known as the Leaper (George St-Pierre). Marvel is willing to dig deep into its comic book history.
"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" has also featured many characters from the deep recesses of the Marvel catalog. In the most recent episode, titled "The Retreat," Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) ends up having to visit the retreat of Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth). There, she runs into Man-Bull (Nathan Hurd), El Aguila (Joseph Castillo-Midyett), Saracen (Terrence Clowe), Porcupine (Jordan Aaron Ford), and one of the Wrecking Crew members aptly named Wrecker (Nick Gomez). Reeling from a spurned potential love interest, Jen opens up to the group, who offer some sound advice among their platitudes. Capitalizing on renewed interest in some of its more obscure characters, Marvel has released an audition tape for the character known as Leap-Frog, and it truly is a doozy.
The Leap-Frog audition reel is funny and confirms the character's existence in the MCU
The official "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" Twitter account posted a hilarious audition reel for Leap-Frog that proves the cast is having a lot of fun. According to Marvel, Leap-Frog started as a toymaker but was unable to support his family. Turning to a life of crime, Leap-Frog designs a costume with mechanized legs powered by a battery pack, which allows him to jump incredibly high. He chooses to rob a jewelry store for his first heist, putting him in conflict with Daredevil.
"She-Hulk" actors Ginger Gonzaga, Tatiana Maslany, and Mark Ruffalo take turns showing off their impressive Leap-Frog skills in the clip. Gonzaga, much like her character in "She-Hulk," approaches the joke with her typical fervor, going so far as to have painted her face green. Maslany joked that she hoped to land the main role on the show but added that she would accept being cast as Leap-Frog. Ruffalo even got in on the bit and asked if people might get confused if he is both Hulk and Leap-Frog. The clip ends with Disney pulling out all of the stops and showing off Kermit the Frog, who everyone knows as the famous muppet who once opined that it isn't easy being green. As funny as this short clip is, it establishes that Leap-Frog does exist in the MCU, and considering the trailer featured on YouTube for next week's episode, fans can now stop debating on whether or not the character featured in the clip is Leap-Frog or Frog-Man, the villain's heroic son who also has a penchant for the amphibious jumpers.