Doug Jones On The Lucky Coincidence That Allowed Him To Reprise Billy The Zombie In Hocus Pocus 2 - Exclusive

It's one thing to do a sequel decades after the original came out. It's another thing entirely to get a good chunk of the original cast to come back to reprise their characters.

Part of what made the original "Hocus Pocus" so special back in 1993 was the incredible performances of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson Sisters. Additionally, Doug Jones brought his unique flair to the role of Billy Butcherson, the zombie. Fortunately, all four of these actors returned for "Hocus Pocus 2" to bring about another two hours of spooky shenanigans. No doubt it was nice for fans to see these actors once again, even if not every member of the original cast returned.

Jones is particularly busy these days, as some of his recent credits include roles on TV series like "What We Do in the Shadows" and "Star Trek: Discovery." Fortunately, neither of those commitments prevented him from returning as Billy Butcherson, and even luckier than that, filming for "Hocus Pocus 2" came at precisely the right time to allow Jones to step into those zombie shoes once again. Jones mentioned as much in an exclusive interview with Looper.