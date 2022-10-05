The Incredible Lengths Rings Of Power's Showrunners Went To When Pitching The Show

One of the biggest storylines surrounding "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has been the immense amount of time and money that was poured into the series, eclipsing even the incredible production budgets for shows like "Game of Thrones." Prior to the release of the "Rings of Power," it was reported that the first season alone would cost about $465 million — surpassing a $1 billion budget when you include the cost of property rights and marketing alongside this extreme production cost (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The series' alleged $1 billion price-tag makes it by far the biggest and most expensive television show of all time, and we haven't even entered Season 2 yet. On top of the series' monumental cost, the showrunners of "The Rings of Power" also face the daunting task of adapting one of the most highly-revered fantasy sagas in all of literature, and capturing centuries' worth of history throughout the Second Age of J.R.R. Tolkein's Middle-earth.

Considering the colossal scale of this story, as well as the series' massive price tag, it seems like a miracle that showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne were able to successfully pitch the show in the first place. Indeed, according to the showrunners themselves, their original pitch for the series was a massive undertaking in and of itself.