Ominous Yellowstone Season 5 Teaser Post Has Fans Seeing Red

The lives of the Dutton family are typically filled with violence and devastating events. From bomb blasts to kidnappings, this family has encountered almost too much. And after everything fans have seen, one thing they hold sacred is the relationship between Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser). In many ways, Beth is the bedrock of the Dutton family. Her intelligence makes her an asset to her father, and she has been through more harrowing events than most. If anyone deserves to be happy, it is her and her husband Rip. This is what made fans so nervous when the official "Yellowstone" Instagram account posted a celebration of the character's birthday.

"Celebrating Rip Wheeler today and always. PS: Get ready, #YellowstoneTV fans. Something big is coming." The post itself certainly seems innocuous enough. There isn't anything vaguer than saying, "something big is coming." But these fans know what show they're watching and were immediately triggered with worry.

"Idc what happens in this next season just DO NOT take rip away from Beth!" exclaimed cassie_raina in the first comment. Some fans took this even further, certain it meant that Rip was not long for this world. "Way to ruin it, he's probably gonna die," noted jackcatastr00phe. No matter how innocent the original posting seemed to be intended, the passion of fans cannot be underestimated.