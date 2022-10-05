How They Make Babies Cry In Movies

Hundreds of different people are needed just to make one movie, from actors, directors, and screenwriters to costume designers, makeup artists, camera operators, and more. One of the extra roles required when there are babies in a movie is a baby wrangler. According to the New York Times, this person is responsible for getting babies and young children to react appropriately to the camera while also making sure their needs are met. Baby wranglers are almost like baby whisperers, or mediums between the babies and the production team. And while they're not necessarily baby experts, they develop a close bond with movie babies by spending a lot of time with them, which makes it easier for baby wranglers to get responses out of babies than it is for most other adults on set.

In an interview with Insider, baby wrangler Elaine Hall explained that the best trick to get babies to start crying is for the wrangler to start crying themselves. The baby wrangler will make a "Wahhhh!" sound, and the baby will start to cry. This is an empathetic response, similar to how babies will start crying when they hear another baby crying. Apparently, the success rate of this strategy is 100%, and the effect is pretty instantaneous.

Perhaps the best thing about this method is that it does not cause any actual harm to the baby. Although the tears produced are real, the baby has not been hurt or harmed — they are simply reacting to an emotion displayed by another person.