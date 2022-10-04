How The Crew Of Bros Brought One Of The Movie's Most Important Sets To Life

For decades, many influential LGBTQ+ movies have flourished with striking and deeply felt stories that have explored a wide range of themes. There have been very few mainstream movies in this field, and practically zero romantic comedies, 2018's "Love, Simon" being an exception. But all of this changed with "Bros," in which lead actor Billy Eichner co-wrote the screenplay with director Nicholas Stoller. The movie explores the ups and downs of the relationship between Bobby (Eichner) and his partner Aaron (Luke Macfarlane) as well as their friends and co-workers. What sets "Bros" apart from typical sitcom fare, minus a hilarious appearance from "Will & Grace's" Debra Messing appearing as herself, is the absurdist humor you would typically expect to find in a Judd Apatow flick — indeed, he is among the film's producers.

This has certainly paid off in the reception it has received, with 90% and 91% ratings respectively from both critics and audiences alike on Rotten Tomatoes. From a technical perspective, the movie also takes advantage of its large budget with a production design that brilliantly captures Manhattan and surrounding locales. One of these sets is truly a marvel to behold thanks to its attention to detail, and the people behind its creation have spoken about how they envisioned and created this important set.