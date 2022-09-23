Billy Eichner's Bros Is Poised To Make Rom-Com History

Queer cinema has long been a place to explore forbidden romance, social justice, and hidden subcultures. "Bros" brings something new to the queer canon: an honest-to-god rom-com that's funny, raunchy, and lacking in the unrequited love or tragedy that has come to define so many LGBTQ+ classics. When "Bros" premieres on September 30, it will become the first gay rom-com to be released by a major studio (Universal Studios) and get a theatrical release (via The Daily Beast).

That's not to say that "Bros" is the only watershed queer rom-com. "Fire Island," released earlier this year, was also released by a major studio — Searchlight Pictures, a division of 20th Century Studios — and streamed on Hulu, and 2018's "Love, Simon" was a major studio production that offered a look at a gay teen romance. But "Bros" is the unique LGBTQ+ film aiming for a big box office weekend that rivals its heterosexual counterparts, and it will do so without toning down the salaciousness. Unlike "Love, Simon," "Bros" is rated R, and references to Grindr and throuples abound.

"At most, [LGBTQ+ people] were the best friend. Most of the time we were ignored, and often we were the butt of the joke," Eichner told The Hollywood Reporter. "Now, we get to see ourselves falling in love and falling out of love. And for all of that to be on the big screen in a fun, hilarious, romantic way, that's what's so rewarding."