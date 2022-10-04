Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo! Appears To Confirm What Some Fans Have Speculated About Velma

Scooby-Doo and his fan theory-spawning human companions at Mystery Incorporated have stood at the forefront of popular culture for decades, and it stands to reason they'll be around for many decades more. The gang made their debut on the beloved cartoon series "Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!" and in the years since, Scoob, Fred Jones, Daphne Blake, Norville "Shaggy" Rogers, and Velma Dinkley have cracked all kinds of spooky and mysterious cases in various mediums. Their combined knowledge, creativity, luck, and no shortage of snacks — specifically for Scooby and Shaggy — have made it all possible.

For the most part, the Mystery Inc. crew has remained fairly stagnant when it comes to their personalities and designs, and there's nothing wrong with that. As the old saying goes, if it isn't broken, why fix it? At the same time, they have seen some tweaks here and there, either to update them for a given era, flesh them out as individuals, or simply try something new. For instance, Fred went from a generic team leader to a goofy yet well-meaning lover of intricate traps, and Daphne has gone from the prototypical damsel in distress to a capable member of the team who can more than hold her own.

For the upcoming animated film "Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!" it appears that Velma is next in line for a major character change. Although, for many fans, it should come as much of a surprise.