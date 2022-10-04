Nicolas Cage Was Apparently Never Paid For One Of His Most Important Film Roles

Nicolas Cage once belonged to the tippy top of in-demand talent in Hollywood. He kicked down the door of Tinseltown with bizarre — and bizarrely entertaining — turns in pictures like "Vampire's Kiss" and "Wild at Heart," but he eventually became the go-to man for summer blockbuster action romps, flexing various accents, mannerisms, and muscles. Cage was so in demand he was getting $20 million paydays for films like "Gone in 60 Seconds," "National Treasure," and "Windtalkers," per People.

Much has been written on the subject of Cage and money. One could say the stories of his spending come close to matching the legendary status of some of his wild characters. Cage once found himself facing IRS woes after spending a $150 million fortune on purchases like a dinosaur skull and a private island, reported CNBC.

The thespian, however, is not only in it for the money. In fact, Cage wasn't even paid for one of the most important roles of his early career, the director behind the film revealed.