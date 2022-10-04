Here's When You Can Watch Ti West's Pearl At Home

If your big question after watching Ti West's sleazy, 1970's-set horror slasher "X" was, "I wonder how the movie's villain, Pearl, ended up that way," the movie "Pearl" has your answer. The prequel film to "X," titled "Pearl: An X-traordinary Origin Story," was released on September 16, 2022, just months after "X" premiered.

In "Pearl," Mia Goth reprises her role as a much younger version of the murderous rural Texan Pearl, who menaces the would-be erotic filmmakers in "X." Set during World War I, the film finds Pearl living on a remote farm with her quadriplegic father (Matthew Sunderland) and severe German immigrant mother Ruth (Tandi Wright). On top of that, Pearl's husband Howard (Alistair Sewell) is away fighting in the war. All of this combines into a toxic brew of loneliness and desperation. At first, Pearl thinks she can escape her dreary environment by becoming a movie star, but this leads her down a road of dangerous exploitation. Then, sure enough, things get bloody.

Our review for "Pearl" noted that it trades in the seedy, grindhouse-esque feel of "X" for a more darkly comedic and melodramatic tone, calling it a "Disney princess movie for axe murderers." "Pearl" was filmed just three weeks after shooting ended on "X," a sign that distributor A24 had confidence in both projects. That bet paid off, as "Pearl" currently enjoys an 89% Fresh rating among the critics and an 82% Fresh rating among the fans on Rotten Tomatoes.

If that sounds like a movie you'd like to own, here's the information you need to make your purchase.