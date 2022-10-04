My Hero Academia Season 6 Premiere Differs From Other Seasons In One Big Way

Though Season 6, Episode 1 ("A Quiet Beginning") starts things off with the requisite recap of important moments from the series up until now, the latest premiere of "My Hero Academia" does surprisingly little table-setting aside from that. There's a distinct lack of fluff anywhere in the latest episode of the series, and that seems like a pretty strong indication to fans of where things are headed.

As "My Hero Academia" creator Kohei Horikoshi has indicated, the manga will be wrapping things up shortly (via Comic Book). With this in mind, it makes sense that the series will be shifting into high gear as well. While anime series sometimes tend to meander aimlessly once they've caught up to the manga they're adapting, it doesn't look like this shonen series will have that problem.

Season 6 of "My Hero Academia" ramps things up almost immediately, as a complex web of simultaneous plans is launched by the many heroes of the show in hopes of cutting off the spread of the League of Villains and the Meta-Human Liberation Front once and for all.

Since the premiere is already starting things off with so much aggression, it bodes well that Season 6 will not be wasting any time. How many seasons of "My Hero Academia" are left remains to be seen, but there's clearly a clock ticking on the series from this point, and that ought to make each new episode more exciting than ever.