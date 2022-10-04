Who Was Ted's Best Non-Mother Love Interest In How I Met Your Mother? - Looper Survey

Outside of Marshall (Jason Segel) and Lilly (Alyson Hannigan), the characters of "How I Met Your Mother" had their fair share of romances and flings. Okay, mostly Barney (Neil Patrick Harris), but you get it. Fans tried to figure out who the mother of Ted's (Josh Radnor) children was for eight seasons, only to be majorly disappointed to find out she was dead (RIP Tracy). But during the journey to the big reveal, Ted had a fling or two that always teased who it might be.

Looper wanted to know how fans of "How I Met Your Mother" felt about Ted's love interests throughout the series, so we put a survey together. We polled over 600 United States residents and asked who Ted's best non-Mother love interest is. Respondents were given a choice between nine different women, and it was a very tight race. The number one winner shouldn't come as much of a surprise, but the tie that came in second might shock you.