Don't Worry Darling's DP Matty Libatique Points Out The Visual Motif With More Meaning Than You Thought - Exclusive

Matty Libatique explains that even from his first interviews with Wilde, that visual motif was evident. "That's all born out of Olivia [Wilde]," Libatique says. "When I first met her and I saw the wall of inspiration, there was one striking image of an eyeball that she was so attached to, and it felt like she was carrying it around in her mind all the time." While the visual image of the eye proved inspirational for "Don't Worry Darling," the shape had a much larger impact than that one image. To Wilde, "it was a theme, and [in] everything she was doing, she wanted the repeatability and consistency of that shape."

In the film, Victory boasts the boxy architecture of 1950s construction, and the use of circular imagery permeating that visual structure packs symbolic value that reflects the film's story. Libatique explains that Victory is "a world created by men," but within it, "there's a feminine story, so the circle was this shape inside a square or a rectangle." This provides a contrast that emphasizes these thematic elements, as "the architecture of mid-century modern [is] straight lines, but then you always go back in the circle," a constant visual refrain that underscores the film's thematic meaning.

Libatique explains the importance of the use of this imagery in the film: "It's a very clever vehicle, reminding the audience what the point of the story is in a very subtle way," the circular imagery breaking the carefully planned, boxy architectural structures of Victory just like Alice works to break the social structures of Victory. It's an excellent example of how the visual language of film can enhance and contribute to a film's thematic meaning.

"Don't Worry Darling" is currently in theaters.