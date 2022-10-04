The Good Doctor EP's Ominous Tease Has Us Worried About Lim's Future After The Season 6 Premiere

"The Good Doctor" executive producer David Shore has previously teased big things for Dr. Audrey Lim in Season 6, but now, Friedman's comments in an interview with TV Line hint that said big things might be pretty bad. So bad, in fact, that while Dr. Lim's injury might not force her out of her profession, it'll nevertheless require some heavy rethinking on her part.

"She is going to be continuing as a surgeon," Friedman confirmed, before teasing possible fundamental changes. "The big question is whether or not she's the same doctor as she was before. You're going to see this character struggle to figure out who she is in a different physical reality."

Despite this grim prognosis, Friedman didn't rule out the possibility that Dr. Lim might get better at some point down the line.

"Her recovery is a part of future episodes, but I'm a little uneasy with the word 'recovery,' in the sense that recovery doesn't necessarily mean a return to exactly who you were," she said. "That is something that Lim is going to come to grips with."

Future episodes of "The Good Doctor" Season 6 will tell how drastic Dr. Lim's changes will be, and how her new reality will impact her — and, for that matter, the audience.