Looper Asks: Who's Your Favorite Better Call Saul Character? - Exclusive Survey

AMC's hit "Breaking Bad" prequel "Better Call Saul" has finally come to a close, delivering a shocking ending that was all at once heartbreaking and hopeful. It also provided additional emotional closure for its predecessor, feeling like a somewhat definitive end to a saga that began in 2008. Doing so without feeling forced or detracting attention away from the show's key players is yet another feather in the cap for one of modern TV's best dramas.

Part of what made "Better Call Saul" so special was its electric cast of characters. As Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) made his way from a troubled man trying to do better, to a bad man trying to do worse, he encountered some of the most lovable and morally bankrupt characters ever shown on screen — which made us wonder who among this colorful crew appealed to our readers the most. From "Breaking Bad" transplants like Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) to new favorites like Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) and Nacho Varga (Michael Mando), we asked you who won the case for the best character on "Better Call Saul."