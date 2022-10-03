Netflix Drops The Trailer For Big Mouth Season 6

Today, Netflix dropped the trailer for "Big Mouth" Season 6, and it's about as full of hormones, confusion, and genitals as you'd want and expect.

"Big Mouth" Season 6 has one major recurring theme: family. As Marah Eakin put it while writing for Netflix's Tudum blog, "Season 6 will continue to follow the Hormone Monsters as they navigate adolescence, this time unpacking the concept that while you can't pick your blood family, you can surround yourself with people who love you just the way you are."

We also know that several big-name guest stars will be voicing characters on "Big Mouth," with some celebrities returning to previous roles and others appearing on the show for the first time. Season 6's new guest stars include: Adam Levine, Annaleigh Ashford, Amber Ruffin, Brian Tyree Henry, Chris O'Dowd (who plays' Flanny O'Lympic on the "Big Mouth" spinoff "Human Resources"), Cole Escola, Ed Helms, Ira Glass, Jeff Goldblum, Matt Rogers, Peter Capaldi, Steve-O, and Tyler The Creator.

They'll be joined by returning guest stars, including: Ali Wong, Andrew Rannells, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Chelsea Peretti, Chloe Fineman, Gary Cole, Gina Rodriguez, Jessica Chaffin, Jenny Slate, Jon Daly, Julie White, June Diane Raphael, Kristen Schaal, Mark Duplass, Natasha Lyonne, Nathan Fillion, Paul Scheer, Paula Pell, Richard Kind, Rosa Salazar, Seth Morris, and Thandiwe Newton (via TV Line).

Now that the trailer has dropped, we have the clearest idea yet of what the upcoming season will look like. Without further ado, here it is.