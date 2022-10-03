Prisoner's Daughter Director Catherine Hardwicke On Filming In The Real Las Vegas - Exclusive

Hollywood has been coming to Las Vegas almost since a man of vision and guts named Moe Greene first invented the town (that's a deep cut reference to "The Godfather," and no, according to the Nevada government, it's not true). The glitter of the Las Vegas Strip, along with the lure of the casinos, the gambling, the showgirls, and the many other vices that gave the town its nickname of "Sin City" have proven irresistible to filmmakers for decades.

But whether it's an epic mob drama like "Casino," a heist thriller such as "Ocean's Eleven," a rom-com along the lines of "Honeymoon in Vegas," or an existential tragedy like "Leaving Las Vegas," most of the films set in Vegas revolve around the Strip. For her new movie, "Prisoner's Daughter," director Catherine Hardwicke was handed a script (by Mark Bacci) featuring residents of the city who work off the Strip and behind the scenes — sometimes in unsavory professions.

One of those is Max (Brian Cox), a Vegas mob enforcer serving a life sentence in prison, but he's given early release when he is diagnosed with terminal cancer. The only condition is that he has to live out his last months under house arrest at the home of his daughter, Maxine (Kate Beckinsale), who's estranged from her father, bitterly angry at him, and juggling two jobs while trying to raise her young son.

Max and Maxine's story plays out behind the façade of Vegas, with Maxine, a one-time dancer at Caesar's, now working in a hotel laundry and waitressing at an off-Strip eatery. "There's all these layers of being close to the glitter," Hardwicke told Looper in an exclusive interview. "But then you end up working in the laundry where they wash all the towels."