Marvel's Avengers: Secret Wars Has Found The Perfect Writer

Most of what Marvel Studios does these days instantly takes over the internet. Today's release of the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was no different. Prior to that, though, the studio's most significant news came from their San Diego Comic-Con panel back in July.

Before the panel, Marvel fans wondered when the next "Avengers" movie was coming. Previously, the studio ended each of its phases with an ensemble movie featuring Earth's Mightiest Heroes, but studio president Kevin Feige revealed that the trend was coming to an end. Feige took the stage at SDCC, announcing that neither Phase 4 nor Phase 5 would close out with an Avengers movie. He told MTV News that, after the massive scale of both "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Endgame," the studio decided to scrap the idea of ending each phase of the MCU with an "Avengers" movie. Instead, they would focus on capping off each saga with massive "Avengers" movies. At SDCC, Feige revealed that both "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" would wrap up the MCU's Multiverse Saga in 2025 (via IGN).

Given the six-year gap between the releases of "Endgame" and "The Kang Dynasty," Marvel Studios has a lot of hype to live up to. Even though both 2025 "Avengers" movies are a long way away, fans immediately wanted to know everything about it. Who would star in them, who would the director(s) be, and who would write the films were at the front of everyone's mind.

Thanks to a new report, we now know the writer attached to "Avengers: Secret Wars."