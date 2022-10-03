Blue Bloods' Vanessa Ray Has A Hilarious Reputation For Doing This On Set

According to Vanessa Ray, the family dinner scenes on "Blue Bloods" are at the heart of the show's appeal, and perhaps the favorite scenes for most viewers (via Nerds of Color). Despite the importance of the Reagan family dinner scenes, they can be taxing for the actors, who spend between five and eight hours filming (and pushing food around their plates).

The long shoots can leave the actors feeling a little slap-happy, especially Ray, who admitted to succumbing to giggles while filming the lengthy scenes. "I don't want to name names," said Ray (via TV Insider), "but historically there is a certain end of the table that gets the church giggles around Hour 2 of filming the dinner scenes...I may or may not be on that end of the table (I'm absolutely on that end of the table)."

Ray may not have named her colleagues, but Will Estes gave fans reason to believe that he may, too, be responsible for ruining takes. To be fair, though, he didn't exclude himself from being one of the laughers at the aforementioned less-serious end of the table. "Vanessa and I laugh all day long together," he said. "We've gotten in trouble for it. Vanessa can even jest right up until "action!" And I have to beg mercy for a few moments to compose myself before we roll. I imagine from the outside looking in it could seem like we are goofing off, but we're both highly focused on our performances."