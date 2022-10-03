The Devastating Death Of Sacheen Littlefeather

Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American rights activist, actor, and close friend of the late Marlon Brando, has died (via The Hollywood Reporter). She passed away around noon on Sunday, October 2, due to breast cancer. Littlefeather was famous for declining Brando's Oscar for his portrayal of Don Vito Corleone in "The Godfather" on his behalf at the 1973 Academy Awards. At the time, she was notably criticized by the media, as well as a few famed Western actors like Clint Eastwood, Charlton Heston, and John Wayne.

As an actor, Littlefeather is known for her roles as Patsy Littlejohn in 1974's "The Trial of Billy Jack," Nenya in 1975's "Johnny Firecloud," Maggie in 1973's "Il Consigliori," and Pale Flower in 1975's "Winterhawk." Although she stepped away from the movie industry soon after, she appeared in a few documentaries in the 21st century, including "Brando," a TV movie documentary about Marlon Brando; "Reel Injun," a documentary on Native American depictions in film over time; "The Invisible Peak," a documentary short about Marin County's Mount Tamalpais; and finally, "Sacheen," a documentary short about the activist herself.

Interestingly, Littlefeather's death comes just two weeks after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held an event in her honor.